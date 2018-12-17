NBA teams with Google for All-Star voting

Fans can vote for the 2019 NBA All-Star Game beginning Christmas Day.
The NBA announced a partnership with Google designed to get more fans involved in balloting across multiple platforms.
Voting ends on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 21 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Fans can vote by searching on Google, through the Google Assistant and via the NBA App and NBA.com.
The league is advertising five “2-for-1 Days,” on which votes for players count twice — Jan. 3, Jan. 4, Jan. 10, Jan. 11 and Jan. 21.
Fans account for 50 percent of the vote, with media and players accounting for 25 percent each.
TNT will reveal the NBA All-Star Game starters, including the two captains, on Thursday, Jan. 24 during TNT NBA Tip-Off, and reserves are announced by the network one week later.
The game’s captains will participate in a draft of teams for the second consecutive year.
The captains will be the All-Star starter from each conference who receives the most fan votes in his conference.
—Field Level Media