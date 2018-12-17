NBA teams with Google for All-Star voting

FILE PHOTO: Feb 19, 2017; New Orleans, LA, USA; Eastern Conference forward LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers (23) and Western Conference forward Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans (23) go for the opening tip in the 2017 NBA All-Star Game at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Fans can vote for the 2019 NBA All-Star Game beginning Christmas Day.

The NBA announced a partnership with Google designed to get more fans involved in balloting across multiple platforms.

Voting ends on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 21 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Fans can vote by searching on Google, through the Google Assistant and via the NBA App and NBA.com.

The league is advertising five “2-for-1 Days,” on which votes for players count twice — Jan. 3, Jan. 4, Jan. 10, Jan. 11 and Jan. 21.

Fans account for 50 percent of the vote, with media and players accounting for 25 percent each.

TNT will reveal the NBA All-Star Game starters, including the two captains, on Thursday, Jan. 24 during TNT NBA Tip-Off, and reserves are announced by the network one week later.

The game’s captains will participate in a draft of teams for the second consecutive year.

The captains will be the All-Star starter from each conference who receives the most fan votes in his conference.

