Report: Anthony, Hawks agree to contract buyout

The Atlanta Hawks and Carmelo Anthony have reached an agreement on his contract buyout, meaning Anthony can become a free agent once he clears waivers.

FILE PHOTO: Basketball - NBA Global Games - Brooklyn Nets v Oklahoma City Thunder - Arena Mexico, Mexico City, Mexico December 7, 2017. Quincy Act of Brooklyn Nets and Carmelo Anthony of Oklahoma City Thunder in action. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

That’s according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, who said the Hawks planned to put the 10-time All-Star on waivers Monday.

A source told ESPN that terms of the buyout calls for the 34-year-old Anthony to receive his the $27.9 million due to him under the terms of his contract. Once he clears waivers, he is expected to join the Houston Rockets. He already has been working out with Houston stars James Harden and Chris Paul.

Anthony, who is entering his 16th NBA season, has a career scoring average of 24.1 points per game with Denver, New York and Oklahoma City. In 2017-18, in his only season with the Thunder, he averaged 16.2 points per game in 32.1 minutes.

—Field Level Media