Hawks G Bazemore fined for bouncing ball into stands

The NBA has fined Atlanta Hawks guard Kent Bazemore $10,000 for bouncing the ball into the stands during Sunday night’s loss at Brooklyn.

The punishment was announced Tuesday by Kiki VanDeWeghe, the league’s executive vice president of basketball operations.

The incident occurred with about nine minutes left in the fourth quarter of the Hawks’ 144-127 loss to the Nets at Barclays Center.

After a layup by Brooklyn’s Ed Davis, Bazemore collected the loose ball and slammed it to the floor in apparent frustration. It bounced into the seats behind the basket, and he was assessed a technical foul.

Bazemore is averaging 13.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game for the Hawks this season, his seventh in the NBA.

