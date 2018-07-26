FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2018

Carter back for 21st season after reaching deal with Hawks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Vince Carter is slated to play a 21st NBA season after agreeing to a one-year deal with the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday.

Apr 11, 2018; Sacramento, CA, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Vince Carter (15) dunks the ball against the Houston Rockets during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The contract is worth $2.4 million, according to ESPN.

The 41-year-old Carter will be joining his eighth NBA team. He averaged a career-low 5.4 points in 58 games (five starts) for the Sacramento Kings last season.

The eight-time All-Star has career averages of 17.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 1,405 NBA games (974 starts). He was one of the league’s top players during his stints with the Toronto Raptors (1998-2004) and then-New Jersey Nets (2004-09).

Carter ranks 22nd in NBA history with 24,868 career points.

Carter also has played for the Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks and Memphis Grizzlies.

Atlanta also agreed to a deal with forward Daniel Hamilton, who averaged 2.0 points in six games for the Oklahoma City Thunder last season.

—Field Level Media

