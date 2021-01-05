Knicks get road win over Hawks

Julius Randle scored 28 points, RJ Barrett netted 26, and the visiting New York Knicks erased a 15-point second half deficit to defeat the Atlanta Hawks 113-108 on Monday.

Randle was 11-for-19 from the floor and added 17 rebounds and nine assists, just missing his eighth career triple-double. Barrett, who scored 25 in the last game, was 10-for-19 with 11 rebounds and five assists.

The Knicks, who had only eight available players, got 16 points off the bench from Immanuel Quickley, who was 6-for-6 at the free-throw line.

Atlanta’s Trae Young, limited to a season-low 16 in his last game, bounced back to score 31 and hand out 14 assists. De’Andre Hunter added 23 points and eight rebounds. Clint Capela had 12 points and 12 rebounds for his third straight double-double.

The Knicks led by 10 points when Barrett’s dunk gave them a 24-14 lead with 4:19 left in the first quarter. But the Hawks went on a 13-2 run and surged ahead 27-26 on a 3-pointer by Young.

New York led 31-29 after one quarter.

New York took a seven-point lead with 4:16 left in the half on Elfrid Payton’s driving layup that made it 50-43. But Atlanta outscored the Knicks 15-4 and had a 58-54 halftime lead when John Collins made a 3-pointer with 7.4 seconds left.

Atlanta retained the momentum and built a 15-point lead when Hunter’s jumper made it 82-67 with 4:47 left. However, the Knicks outscored the Hawks 17-6 and cut the lead to 88-84 entering the fourth quarter.

With the game tied at 101-101, Atlanta challenged a loose ball foul call on John Collins. But the call was upheld -- costing Atlanta its final timeout -- and Quickley made two free throws, then followed with three more, to give the Knicks a 106-101 lead. Atlanta never got closer than one point.

The Knicks return home to start a three-game homestand on Wednesday against Utah. The Hawks complete a three-game homestand on Wednesday when they host the Charlotte Hornets.

