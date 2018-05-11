Report: Hawks zeroing in on Pierce as coach

Philadelphia 76ers assistant Lloyd Pierce interviewed with the Atlanta Hawks for a third time on Friday and is expected to be offered their vacant head coaching job, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Pierce met with Hawks GM Travis Schlenk last Friday and with majority owner Tony Ressler earlier this week, per the report.

His third meeting is with Schlenk and other team officials and an offer could come by day’s end.

Pierce, whose focus is on the defense with Philadelphia, has been with the Sixers since 2013 following stints with Golden State, Memphis and Cleveland.

The 76ers ranked third in defensive rating this season.

Atlanta is looking for a new coach after mutually parting ways with Mike Budenholzer in late April. They have three first-round picks in the upcoming NBA draft.

The Hawks also interviewed Golden State assistant Jarron Collins, Portland’s Nate Tibbetts and former Memphis Grizzlies coach David Fizdale, who wound up taking the New York Knicks job.

—Field Level Media