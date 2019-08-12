Bagley pulls out of Team USA consideration

FILE PHOTO: Aug 9, 2019; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USA Men's National Blue Team forward P.J. Tucker (44) grabs a rebound in front of USA Men's National White Team forward Marvin Bagley III (38) during the first half of the USA Basketball Men's National Team intra-squad game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Two days after his promotion from Team USA Select to the Senior Team, Marvin Bagley III removed himself from consideration for the 2019 FIBA World Cup roster.

Bagley, a forward for the Sacramento Kings, was promoted from the Select Team to the Senior roster on Friday after a scrimmage won by the Select Team.

Bagley was due to report this week to El Segundo, Calif., for the second week of Team USA training camp.

If he’s not replaced on the roster, Team USA will have 16 players in camp competing for 12 spots. Two players, Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (thumb) and Celtics guard Marcus Smart (calf strain), are dealing with injuries and might not be available for the World Cup.

The FIBA World Cup runs Aug. 31-Sept. 15 in Shanghai, China.

The official 12-man roster is due by Aug. 29. Team USA plays its first game on Sept. 1 against the Czech Republic.

The U.S. team will head to Australia for three exhibition games before going to China.

