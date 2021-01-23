Reports: Ex-NBA guard J.J. Barea to play in Spain

FILE PHOTO: Mar 11, 2020; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard J.J. Barea (5) dribbles as Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) defends during the second quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Former Dallas Mavericks guard J.J. Barea will continue his career with Estudiantes of the Spanish Liga Endesa, multiple outlets reported Saturday.

The Mavericks released the fan favorite before the start of the 2020-21 season.

Barea, 36, played 14 seasons in the NBA -- 11 of them in Dallas from 2006-11 and 2014-20. He spent the three seasons in between with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In 831 regular-season games (107 starts), Barea averaged 8.9 points, 3.9 assists and 2.1 rebounds. He knocked down 819 3-pointers.

Barea won an NBA title with the Mavericks in 2011.

