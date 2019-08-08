Report: NBA suspends free agent Beasley for five games

Michael Beasley, an unsigned free agent and former second overall pick in the NBA Draft, has been suspended five games by the league for a violation of its drug policy, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

His suspension would start whenever he signs a new contract.

Beasley, 30, played 26 games (two starts) for the Los Angeles Lakers last season, averaging 7.0 points and 2.3 rebounds, before being traded with Ivica Zubac to the Los Angeles Clippers for Mike Muscala on Feb. 7. The Clippers waived him two days later, and Beasley finished the season playing in China.

Beasley has played for seven NBA teams in 11 seasons since the Miami Heat drafted the forward No. 2 overall in 2008 out of Kansas State. He has averaged 12.4 points and 4.7 rebounds in 609 career games (238 starts).

—Field Level Media