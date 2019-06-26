Hawks G Crabbe arrested on DUI charge

FILE PHOTO: Feb 11, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Brooklyn Nets forward Allen Crabbe (33) shoots for a basket over Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Hawks guard Allen Crabbe was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence Tuesday on the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles, according to police records.

Crabbe, 27, was pulled over after police saw him “straddling lanes” and asked him to perform a sobriety test, TMZ Sports first reported Wednesday.

Crabbe’s blood alcohol content reportedly measured 0.08 percent, which is the legal limit in California. He was charged with a misdemeanor DUI and his bail was set at $5,000, according to Los Angeles Police Department records.

Crabbe averaged 9.6 points and 3.4 rebounds in 43 games (20 starts) with the Brooklyn Nets in 2018-19.

The Los Angeles native has career averages of 9.5 points and 2.9 boards in 344 games with the Portland Trail Blazers (2013-17) and Nets (2017-19).

Earlier this month, the Nets agreed to trade Crabbe and two first-round picks to the Hawks for forward Taurean Prince and a second-round pick. The move, which cannot be made official until July 6, would clear Crabbe’s $18.5 million salary from the Nets’ books for 2019-20.

