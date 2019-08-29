Sports News
Nets forward Chandler receives 25-game PED suspension

Apr 24, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; LA Clippers forward Wilson Chandler (22) warms up before game five of the first round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA suspended Brooklyn Nets forward Wilson Chandler for 25 games for violating the league’s anti-drug program.

The league said Thursday that Chandler tested positive for Ipamorelin, a growth hormone-releasing peptide.

Chandler, 32, signed a one-year deal with the Nets in July for the $2.6 million veteran’s minimum.

The 6-foot-9 veteran split last season with the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Clippers, averaging 6.0 points and 4.2 rebounds in 51 games (33 starts).

A first-round pick of the New York Knicks in 2007, Chandler also spent 6 1/2 seasons with the Denver Nuggets.

In 641 career games (480 starts), he has averaged 12.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest.

