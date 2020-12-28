Report: Nets' Dinwiddie partially tears ACL

FILE PHOTO: Mar 8, 2020; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) drives past Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) in the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Brooklyn Nets starter Spencer Dinwiddie partially tore his right anterior cruciate ligament and likely will miss the rest of the 2020-21 season, The Athletic reported Monday.

The injury occurred in the third quarter of the Nets’ loss to the Charlotte Hornets. He walked off the court on his own but went to the locker room immediately. The Athletic said there was no other structural damage to the knee.

Dinwiddie started the first three games of the season alongside Kyrie Irving in the backcourt for the Nets and averaged 6.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists.

Dinwiddie averaged 20.6 points and 6.8 assists in 64 games (49 starts) for the Nets last season.

