Irving, Nets near four-year, $141 million deal: report

May 6, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving (11) reacts during the second half in game four of the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets and former Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving are “motivated to move quickly toward” a four-year, $141 million deal when they meet in New York on Sunday shortly after the beginning of free agency, ESPN reported Saturday.

Irving has long been connected to the Nets, a connection that only grew stronger when he changed agents to be represented by Roc Nation earlier this month. Free agency opens at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, though contracts can’t be officially signed until noon on July 6.

According to ESPN, Irving’s expected addition will lead to the Nets parting with restricted free agent guard D’Angelo Russell, whom they tendered with a qualifying offer earlier this week. Brooklyn could renounce Russell’s rights or work with him and another team on a sign-and-trade deal, with his former team, the Los Angeles Lakers, among reported suitors.

Multiple outlets reported earlier Saturday that the Celtics are expected to reach a four-year, $141 million deal with Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker after free agency opens, giving Boston an immediate replacement for Irving.

Irving, 27, was long expected to leave the Celtics, who acquired him in a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers in August of 2017. He opted out of his contract and has reportedly avoided contact with the organization since.

A six-time All-Star, Irving averaged 23.8 points, 6.9 assists and 5.0 rebounds in 67 games with the Celtics last season. He has career averaged of 22.2 points, 5.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds in his eight-year career.

—Field Level Media