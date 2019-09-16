Report: Nets hiring ex-Turner exec Levy as CEO

FILE PHOTO: David Levy, president of sales, distribution and sports for Turner Broadcasting, speaks during a panel session at The Cable Show in Boston, Massachusetts May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The Brooklyn Nets will reportedly hire former Turner Media president David Levy as CEO.

ESPN reported Monday that the Nets will make the move official after Joseph Tsai’s purchase of the team is formally approved later this week at the league’s board of governors meeting in New York.

Levy spent 33 years with Turner, rising from ad sales account executive in 1986 to the role of president in 2013. He left the company earlier this year after AT&T completed its acquisition of Time Warner Inc. and Turner.

Levy replaces Brett Yormark, who stepped down as CEO of the Nets and Barclays Center last month.

At Turner, Levy worked closely with the NBA in his role overseeing Turner Sports’ TV coverage. He has a strong relationship with commissioner Adam Silver, according to ESPN.

—Field Level Media