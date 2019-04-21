Nets GM Marks suspended for entering officials' room

Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks has been suspended one game without pay and fined $25,000 for entering the officials’ locker room after Saturday’s Game 4 of the first-round series with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Marks will serve the suspension on Tuesday when the Nets visit the 76ers in Game 5.

The announcement by Byron Spruell, president of NBA league operations, didn’t divulge what occurred after Marks entered the room following Brooklyn’s 112-108 loss. But the contest was emotionally charged and included a ruckus in which Jared Dudley of the Nets and Jimmy Butler of the 76ers were ejected.

Nets coach Kenny Atkinson was upset following the contest that there wasn’t a call on Philadelphia’s Tobias Harris for grabbing Brooklyn’s Jarrett Allen with 4.8 seconds left as his club looked for a tying or winning shot while trailing by two.

“There was a clear wrap by Tobias Harris on the roll,” Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said in the postgame press conference, pointing out the league cited an emphasis that such fouls were to be called. “How that all of a sudden does not become a foul on a wrap, I just don’t understand. I looked at the clip 10 times, it’s a clear wrap.”

Philadelphia leads the best-of-seven series, 3-1.

