Irving, Horford out Saturday for Celtics

Kyrie Irving and Al Horford will not play on Saturday night against the Brooklyn Nets, the Boston Celtics announced.

The team said Irving has a sore lower back and Horford has left knee soreness.

In addition, Jayson Tatum is questionable with an undisclosed illness.

Both Irving and Horford played 35 minutes Friday night in the team’s 114-112 win over the Indiana Pacers.

Irving had 30 points and five assists while Horford had 19 points and seven rebounds.

The Celtics enter the game Saturday with a 45-31 record and the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference.

—Field Level Media