Celtics' Irving says he'll be ready for camp

Boston Celtics star Kyrie Irving is confident he’ll be ready for training camp after undergoing season-ending knee surgery in March.

FILE PHOTO: Kyrie Irving (USA) of the USA looks up after receiving the gold medal. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Speaking to reporters at USA Basketball minicamp Thursday in Las Vegas, Irving said of his prospects for participating at the start of training camp, “Easily. Easily. Easily. It’s just the summertime. This is probably one of the first summers in my last seven years where I’ve actually had time to kind of develop and work on things that I want to improve on.”

Irving is just a spectator at the minicamp as he has yet to play five-on-five full contact yet, he told ESPN. The 26-year-old has been cleared to take part in basketball activities and do one-on-one work, though.

Irving averaged 24.4 points, 5.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds in his first season in Boston. He spent the previous six seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers, teaming with LeBron James to win the NBA Finals in 2016.

—Field Level Media