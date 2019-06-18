Paging Kyrie: Celtics in dark on Irving's plans

Should you know the whereabouts of Kyrie Irving, the Boston Celtics would like a word.

May 6, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving (11) reacts during the second half in game four of the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden.

Irving, who can opt out of his contract and become a free agent June 30, has reportedly gone silent and given president Danny Ainge and head coach Brad Stevens no choice but to assume he will move on to another team.

Reports last week indicated Irving was “preparing to sign” with the Brooklyn Nets not long after splitting from his only professional agent to join the stable of Roc Nation.

Because Irving has no active agent — his change from Jeff Wechsler cannot be official until June 29 — the Celtics have no conduit to the six-time All-Star.

ESPN reported Tuesday the Celtics are “almost to the point of resignation” that Irving is, in fact, leaving Boston.

The Boston Globe claims Irving is “ghosting” the Celtics and the team has little to no communication with him.

Kevin Durant reportedly had no such issue getting through to Irving.

Ric Bucher of Bleacher Report said Friday on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” on Fox Sports Radio that a meeting between the two basketball superstars took place in New York, and likely means Durant won’t be returning to the Golden State Warriors.

Durant was in New York City on an extended stay since traveling there to have surgery for a ruptured Achilles suffered in Toronto during Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

