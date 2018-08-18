FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 18, 2018

Standing Rock Sioux Tribe to honor Celtics star Irving

Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving is set to be honored by the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe next week in North Dakota, according to a statement released Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Basketball - NBA - Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers - O2 Arena, London, Britain - January 11, 2018 Boston Celtics' Kyrie Irving in action with Philadelphia 76ers' Robert Covington REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Irving, whose mother, grandparents and great grandparents were part of the tribe, tweeted support during the standoff over the Dakota Access Pipeline two years ago.

“My prayers and thoughts are with everyone protesting at Standing Rock, I am with you all. #NoDAPL Defend the Sacred,” he tweeted then.

The tribe says it will honor him in a ceremony in Fort Yates, N.D. that “will include a naming ceremony, performances and a community feed.”

The event is open to the public.

Irving, who also bears a tattoo of the tribe’s logo on his neck, also recently released a new Nike shoe he designed to honor the tribe and his late mother.

“We could not be more excited, he has made us all proud,” chairman Mike Faith said, per the release. “To know that he has not forgotten his roots and is taking the time before he starts his basketball season to visit the People, his People, shows that Kyrie has great character and pride in his heritage.”

