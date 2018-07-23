Report: Isaiah Thomas called Celtics about reunion

Boston Celtics general manager Danny Ainge was open to a reunion with Isaiah Thomas, who reportedly phoned the team about a reunion before signing a one-year deal with the Denver Nuggets.

FILE PHOTO: Kids Choice Sport Awards 2018 – Arrivals – Los Angeles, California, U.S., 19/07/2018. Denver Nuggets NBA basketball player Isaiah Thomas. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Ainge, according to ESPN, told Thomas he would first need to sort through the contract status of guard Marcus Smart. The restricted free agent signed a four-year, $52 million deal last week, but Thomas had already agreed to a $2 million deal with Denver.

Thomas was traded from the Celtics last offseason in the deal that brought Kyrie Irving to Boston from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

But a hip injury kept Thomas on the shelf until January, and he was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in February as part of a dramatic roster overhaul. Thomas did not finish the season with the Lakers due to ongoing issues with the hip.

In 17 games, including just one start, for Los Angeles, Thomas averaged 15.6 points and five assists.

—Field Level Media