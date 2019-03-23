Monroe signs 10-day deal with Celtics: report

Detroit Pistons forward Greg Monroe (R) drives against Toronto Raptors center Jonas Valanciunas during the first half of their NBA basketball game in Auburn Hills, Michigan March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT BASKETBALL)

The Boston Celtics are bringing back a familiar face, signing center Greg Monroe to a 10-day deal on Saturday, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Monroe, 28, averaged just 11.1 minutes in 38 games (two starts) for the Raptors this season, tallying 4.8 points and 4.1 rebounds per contest, but was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in February in exchange for cash considerations. The Nets then waived the ninth-year veteran.

A lottery pick (seventh overall) by Detroit in 2010, Monroe played with the Pistons, Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns and Boston Celtics before signing a one-year, $2.2 million deal with Toronto as a free agent in August 2018.

Monroe’s best years were with the Pistons. He averaged a career-high 16.0 points in 2012-13 and a career-high 10.2 rebounds in 2014-15.

In 627 career games, Monroe has a .513 field-goal percentage and averages of 13.2 points and 8.3 boards per game.

—Field Level Media