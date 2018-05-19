NBA legend Bill Russell released after overnight hospital stay

Former Boston Celtics star and Pro Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Russell returned home Saturday after a brief stay in a Seattle area hospital.

Former Boston Celtic great Bill Russell attends the funeral for former Boston Mayor Thomas Menino in Boston, Massachusetts November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Boston Globe/John Tlumacki/Pool

“Thank you everyone for the kind thoughts, yes I was taken to the hospital last night & as my wife likes to remind me I don’t drink enough. On my way home & as most my friends know I don’t have a heart to give me trouble,” Russell joked in a tweet on Saturday.

The NBA legend, 84, was rushed to the hospital from his home in an ambulance on Friday, according to TMZ. The website, which initially reported that Russell had “apparent heart issues” said Saturday it was told by a representative for Russell that he was admitted for dehydration.

Russell played his entire 13-year career with the Boston Celtics, helping the franchise win 11 championships in that time.

A five-time MVP and 12-time All-Star, Russell was inducted to the Hall of Fame in 1975.

—Field Level Media