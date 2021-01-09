Report: Celtics F Jayson Tatum in quarantine

Jan 8, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) shoots against Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) in the first quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum will spend the next 10 to 14 days in quarantine as part of the NBA’s COVID-19 protocol, according to The Athletic.

It was not clear whether Tatum had tested positive or had been deemed a close contact.

Tatum scored 32 points in a 116-107 win over the Washington Wizards on Friday night. Teammates Tristan Thompson, Grant Williams and Robert Williams all missed the game due to being in the COVID-19 protocol after Robert Williams tested positive, according to the Boston Globe.

Tatum, 22, is averaging a team-leading 26.9 points and 7.1 rebounds through 10 games this season for the Celtics (7-3).

Boston hosts the Miami Heat (3-4) on Sunday night.

--Field Level Media