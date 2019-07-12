Father of Celtics rookie Waters found dead

FILE PHOTO: Mar 29, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; LSU Tigers guard Tremont Waters (3) handles the ball against Michigan State Spartans guard Cassius Winston (5) during the second half in the semifinals of the east regional of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

The father of Boston Celtics rookie Tremont Waters was found dead Thursday, police in West Haven, CT reported.

The police say Edward Waters Jr., 49, was unresponsive when they responded to a call at a Super 8 hotel on Thursday around noon. Paramedics from the West Haven Fire Department later pronounced him dead.

No further details were released as the police consider it an untimely death and their investigation is ongoing.

Tremont Waters, who grew up in New Haven, CT, was selected 51st overall by the Celtics in this year’s NBA draft. He signed a two-year, two-way deal with the club and is currently playing with their summer league squad in Las Vegas.

Waters had eight points and nine assists in a 113-87 rout of the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night.

