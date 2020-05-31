Vanessa Bryant shares Kobe's 'I Can't Breathe' photo

FILE PHOTO: Vanessa Laine Bryant reacts as she speaks during a public memorial for her late husband, NBA great Kobe Bryant, her daughter Gianna and seven others killed in a helicopter crash on January 26, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Amid nationwide unrest over the death of George Floyd, Vanessa Bryant shared a photo of her late husband Kobe wearing an “I Can’t Breathe” T-shirt.

Her Instagram post included a reminder that life is short and unpredictable.

“My husband wore this shirt years ago and yet here we are again,” she wrote. “Life is so fragile. Life is so unpredictable. Life is too short. Let’s share and embrace the beautiful qualities and similarities we all share as people. Drive out hate. Teach respect and love for all at home and school. Spread LOVE. Fight for change — register to VOTE. Do not use innocent lives lost an excuse to loot. BE AN EXAMPLE OF THE CHANGE WE WANT TO SEE. #BLACKLIVESMATTER.”

Floyd died in police custody, handcuffed and pinned to the ground, in Minneapolis on Monday. It has sparked a wave of protests across the country.

The photo of Kobe Bryant was taken before a Los Angeles Lakers game in December 2014. The T-shirt referenced the final words of Eric Garner, who died in police custody in New York City in July 2014.

Bryant, 41, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter crash in California on Jan. 26.

—Field Level Media