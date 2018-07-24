Cavs, Love agree to four-year, $120 million extension

Kevin Love is the new centerpiece of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Jun 6, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Kevin Love (0) shoots the ball against Golden State Warriors center JaVale McGee (1) in game three of the 2018 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Shamus/pool photo-USA TODAY Sports

General manager Koby Altman announced at Quicken Loans Arena on Tuesday that Love signed a four-year, $120 million extension with the Cavaliers for a contract that now equals $145 million over five seasons.

“When I got traded here a few years back, I was committed to the long-term,” Love said. “I was committed to the culture.”

Love, who joined Altman in an impromptu setting inside the arena surrounded by an audience of construction workers and team employees, asked those gathered for patience as the team takes on a new look next season.

“I’m very excited. I hope that you guys are too,” he said. “I know we’ve been to four straight Finals and been a little bit spoiled. I’m hoping that you guys will grow with us through the years.”

Love had two seasons remaining on his deal with the Cavaliers — including a now moot player option — totaling $49.7 million. He will be paid $24.1 million in 2018-19.

The Cavaliers, Altman said, were “stunned” when LeBron James announced earlier in the month he was signing with the Los Angeles Lakers, leaving the Cavaliers with a decision to make on Love. Altman denied simmering rumors that Love was on the trade block, but there had been no indication a contract extension was in the works.

Retaining Love, who turns in 30 in September, leaves the franchise with a standout to reload around. Love averaged 17.6 points and 9.3 rebounds in 59 regular-season games last season.

The five-time All-Star has helped the Cavaliers reach four straight NBA Finals alongside James. Cleveland lost three of them to the Golden State Warriors.

Love has career averages of 18.3 points and 11.3 rebounds over 10 seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Cavaliers. He twice averaged 26 or more points during his six seasons in Minnesota.

—Field Level Media