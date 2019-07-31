Hornets sign Martin twins

FILE PHOTO: Jul 7, 2019; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Cody Martin (11) dribbles during the second half of an NBA Summer League game against the San Antonio Spurs at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina-bred twins Cody and Caleb Martin signed with the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.

Cody was a second-round pick in June and Caleb signed as an undrafted free agent, participating in summer league with the team. Both played at North Carolina State before transferring to Nevada.

Cody Martin was the 36th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft after standing out at the scouting combine in Chicago with his versatility and production. He has a chance for immediate playing time with a team undergoing another roster reconstruction. He averaged 12.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.9 rebounds in 2018-19 at Nevada.

Caleb Martin averaged 19.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists during that time.

The Hornets have two other draft picks in their rookie class, including Kentucky forward PJ Washington (12th overall) and San Diego State product Jalen McDaniels (52nd).

—Field Level Media