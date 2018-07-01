NBA to experiment with coaches' challenges in summer league

The NBA will allow coaches to review certain calls in summer league play this year as it tests out the process.

“We’re going to try it in limited form,” NBA executive Kiki Vandeweghe said in the league’s announcement.

The plan would allow for calls in the final two minutes and overtime to be reviewed after a coach calls a timeout and trigger an alert on the scorer’s table.

The scope of what can be reviewed is also limited. Some applications would be whether a shot or foul happened before the shot clock expired, who was last touched by a ball that went out of bounds, goaltending and basket interference, and whether a player was in the act of shooting when fouled.

The G League already has a challenge rule in place.

Flagrant fouls and whether a shot was from behind the arc are among rules that only a referee can order a review of.

The summer league will also adopt the 14-second shot clock after an offensive rebound rule, already in use in the G League and the WNBA.

