Factbox: List of past NBA champions

(Reuters) - List of past NBA champions (all Finals were played in a best-of-seven series):

2020 - Los Angeles Lakers def. Miami Heat 4-2

2019 - Toronto Raptors def. Golden State Warriors 4-2

2018 - Golden State Warriors def. Cleveland Cavaliers 4-0

2017 - Golden State Warriors def. Cleveland Cavaliers 4-1

2016 - Cleveland Cavaliers def. Golden State Warriors 4-3

2015 - Golden State Warriors def. Cleveland Cavaliers 4-2

2014 - San Antonio Spurs def. Miami Heat 4-1

2013 - Miami Heat def. San Antonio Spurs 4-3

2012 - Miami Heat def. Oklahoma City Thunder 4-1

2011 - Dallas Mavericks def. Miami Heat 4-2

2010 - Los Angeles Lakers def. Boston Celtic 4-3

2009 - Los Angeles Lakers def. Orlando Magic 4-1

2008 - Boston Celtics def. Los Angeles Lakers 4-2

2007 - San Antonio Spurs def. Cleveland Cavaliers 4-0

2006 - Miami Heat def. Dallas Mavericks 4-2

2005 - San Antonio Spurs def. Detroit Pistons 4-3

2004 - Detroit Pistons def. Los Angeles Lakers 4-1

2003 - San Antonio Spurs def. New Jersey Nets 4-2

2002 - Los Angeles Lakers def. New Jersey Nets 4-0

2001 - Los Angeles Lakers def. Philadelphia 76ers 4-1

2000 - Los Angeles Lakers def. Indiana Pacers 4-2

1999 - San Antonio Spurs def. New York Knicks 4-1

1998 - Chicago Bulls def. Utah Jazz 4-2

1997 - Chicago Bulls def. Utah Jazz 4-2

1996 - Chicago Bulls def. Seattle SuperSonics 4-2

1995 - Houston Rockets def. Orlando Magic 4-0

1994 - Houston Rockets def. New York Knicks 4-3

1993 - Chicago Bulls def. Phoenix Suns 4-2

1992 - Chicago Bulls def. Portland Trail Blazers 4-2

1991 - Chicago Bulls def. Los Angeles Lakers 4-1

1990 - Detroit Pistons def. Portland Trail Blazers 4-1

1989 - Detroit Pistons def. Los Angeles Lakers 4-0

1988 - Los Angeles Lakers def. Detroit Pistons 4-3

1987 - Los Angeles Lakers def. Boston Celtics 4-2

1986 - Boston Celtics def. Houston Rockets 4-2

1985 - Los Angeles Lakers def. Boston Celtics 4-2

1984 - Boston Celtics def. Los Angeles Lakers 4-3

1983 - Philadelphia 76ers def. Los Angeles Lakers 4-0

1982 - Los Angeles Lakers def. Philadelphia 76ers 4-2

1981 - Boston Celtics def. Houston Rockets 4-2

1980 - Los Angeles Lakers def. Philadelphia 76ers 4-2

1979 - Seattle SuperSonics def. Washington Bullets 4-1

1978 - Washington Bullets def. Seattle SuperSonics 4-3

1977 - Portland Trail Blazers def. Philadelphia 76ers 4-2

1976 - Boston Celtics def. Phoenix Suns 4-2

1975 - Golden State Warriors def. Washington Bullets 4-0

1974 - Boston Celtics def. Milwaukee Bucks 4-3

1973 - New York Knicks def. Los Angeles Lakers 4-1

1972 - Los Angeles Lakers def. New York Knicks 4-1

1971 - Milwaukee Bucks def. Baltimore Bullets 4-0

1970 - New York Knicks def. Los Angeles Lakers 4-3

1969 - Boston Celtics def. Los Angeles Lakers 4-3

1968 - Boston Celtics def. Los Angeles Lakers 4-2

1967 - Philadelphia 76ers def. San Francisco Warriors 4-2

1966 - Boston Celtics def. Los Angeles Lakers 4-3

1965 - Boston Celtics def. Los Angeles Lakers 4-1

1964 - Boston Celtics def. San Francisco Warriors 4-1

1963 - Boston Celtics def. Los Angeles Lakers 4-2

1962 - Boston Celtics def. Los Angeles Lakers 4-3

1961 - Boston Celtics def. St. Louis Hawks 4-1

1960 - Boston Celtics def. St. Louis Hawks 4-3

1959 - Boston Celtics def. Minneapolis Lakers 4-0

1958 - St. Louis Hawks def. Boston Celtics 4-2

1957 - Boston Celtics def. St. Louis Hawks 4-3

1956 - Philadelphia Warriors def. Fort Wayne Pistons 4-1

1955 - Syracuse Nationals def. Fort Wayne Pistons 4-3

1954 - Minneapolis Lakers def. Syracuse Nationals 4-3

1953 - Minneapolis Lakers def. New York Knicks 4-1

1952 - Minneapolis Lakers def. New York Knicks 4-3

1951 - Rochester Royals def. New York Knicks 4-3

1950 - Minneapolis Lakers def. Syracuse Nationals 4-2

1949 - Minneapolis Lakers def. Washington Capitols 4-2

1948 - Baltimore Bullets def. Philadelphia Warriors 4-2

1947 - Philadelphia Warriors def. Chicago Stags 4-1