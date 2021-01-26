Bulls' Wendell Carter Jr. (quad) to miss at least 4 weeks

FILE PHOTO: Jan 18, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) goes to the basket against the Houston Rockets during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bulls forward Wendell Carter Jr. will miss at least four weeks because of a severe contusion on his right quadriceps, the team announced Tuesday.

An MRI confirmed the extent of the injury for Carter Jr., who will be re-evaluated next month. The 21-year-old is averaging 12.8 points and 8.0 rebounds in 14 games during his third season with the Bulls.

Carter Jr. was injured last week during practice when he collided with teammate Denzel Valentine. He has missed the last three games, with the Bulls posting a 1-2 record during that span.

In 101 career games, all starts, Carter Jr. is averaging 11.1 points and 8.2 rebounds. He was Chicago’s first-round pick (No. 7 overall) out of Duke in 2018.