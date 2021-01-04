LaVine's fast start helps Bulls knock off Mavs

Zach LaVine led all scorers with 39 points and Coby White scored 21 of his 23 points after halftime to boost the host Chicago Bulls to a 118-108 victory against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday for their third win in four games.

Slideshow ( 2 images )

LaVine shot 14 of 25 from the floor and was 8 of 9 from the free throw line, outdueling the Mavericks’ Jalen Brunson, who scored 31 points on 11-for-17 accuracy from the field.

Dallas played without star Luka Doncic, who suffered a quad contusion during Friday’s game against the Miami Heat.

Chicago created distance in the fourth quarter before holding off a Mavericks rally that brought them within 106-104 on a pair of Maxi Kleber free throws with 3:27 to go.

Otto Porter Jr. (15 points) and Daniel Gafford (12) also finished in double figures for the Bulls. Wendell Carter Jr., White and Porter grabbed seven boards apiece. The Bulls were 27 of 30 from the foul line.

Josh Richardson and Kleber scored 16 points apiece for Dallas, and Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 13. Brunson added a game-high seven assists.

Dallas led 60-59 after a first half that featured nine ties and 11 lead changes. Sparked by a 16-point showing from Brunson, a two-time Illinois high school player of the year who played his prep ball in north suburban Chicago, the Mavericks shot 54.5 percent in the first half compared to 48.9 percent for the Bulls.

LaVine had 29 points at the half, 22 more than his next closest teammate, Carter. Playing the entire first quarter, LaVine scorched the Mavericks for 21 points on 9-of-13 shooting.

The Bulls remained without Chandler Hutchison and Tomas Satoransky, who both have tested positive for COVID-19, as well as Ryan Arcidiacono and Lauri Markkanen, who are in quarantine under NBA health and safety protocols.

Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said the team hasn’t ruled Doncic out of Dallas’ game at Houston on Monday night. Doncic was coming off a strong effort against the Heat, collecting 27 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists in a 10-point win.

--Field Level Media