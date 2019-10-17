Two-time All-Star Deng retires as a Bull

FILE PHOTO: Nov 25, 2013; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Chicago Bulls small forward Luol Deng (9) drives while defended by Utah Jazz small forward Richard Jefferson (24) during the second half at EnergySolutions Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russ Isabella-USA TODAY Sports

Two-time NBA All-Star forward Luol Deng retired Thursday after signing a one-day contract with the Chicago Bulls.

The 6-foot-9 South Sudan native played the first nine-plus seasons of his 15-year career in Chicago, followed by stints with the Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves.

“We’re very fortunate and humbled that Luol has chosen to retire as a Chicago Bull,” said Bulls president and CEO Michael Reinsdorf in a release. “He was a role model on and off the court ... and he gave everything he had to help us win. I want to thank Luol for not only what he accomplished on the court for the team, but also for the leadership he demonstrated through his philanthropic efforts.”

The seventh overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft out of Duke, Deng made the All-Rookie First Team in 2004-05, the All-Defensive Second Team in 2011-12 and played in back-to-back All-Star Games in 2012 and 2013. He led the NBA in minutes per game in 2011-12 and 2012-13.

For his work off the court, he was recognized with the J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award in 2013-14.

Deng, 34, appeared in 902 games (828 starts) and posted career averages of 14.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. Last season, he averaged 7.1 points and 3.3 rebounds in 22 games with the Timberwolves.

The Bulls plan to honor Deng at a game to be determined later this season.

