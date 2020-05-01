Bulls name Eversley as GM

Chicago’s restructured personnel hierarchy is nearly complete as the Bulls officially hired Marc Eversley as general manager.

Eversley joins executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas in the newly formed power structure of the Bulls.

“I set out to find a General Manager who complemented my vision and values, and who could help implement them at the Bulls in a fresh way. Marc’s background and skills do exactly that,” said Karnisovas. “He has a history of building strong relationships across the board, identifying talent at organizations that have had success during his time there, and the necessary insight for building a network that will be an asset to our program. He’s ready for this next step in his career, and I’m looking forward to working with him to build the Bulls back into a perennial contender.”

Eversley has 14 years in NBA personnel under his belt with the Toronto Raptors, Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers, where he was senior vice president of player personnel.

With the 76ers, Eversley oversaw player personnel and talent evaluation. He was also involved in Philadelphia’s recruiting of free agents and the decision-making process.

“Becoming a general manger in the NBA and joining the Chicago Bulls family is a dream come true,” said Eversley. “I’m grateful to be working with someone like Arturas who shares my level of passion and commitment to winning basketball, and having both come from successful programs, we will put in the work and all it entails to become a sustainable and winning team. I want to thank Arturas, as well as Jerry and Michael Reinsdorf, for trusting in my leadership abilities to move this iconic franchise forward.”

Prior to entering the NBA personnel realm, Eversley spent five years at Nike’s world headquarters in Oregon as its NBA Player Relationship Manager.

—Field Level Media