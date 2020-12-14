Report: Bulls to waive F Vonleh

The Chicago Bulls will waive veteran forward Noah Vonleh, who has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report from Yahoo Sports on Monday.

Vonleh “is feeling good overall” and will start a mandatory 10-day quarantine, Yahoo reported. He then will need to be cleared by the NBA in order to return to another team.

“Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID, and so my time with the Bulls has come to an end,” Vonleh said in a statement to Yahoo. “Thank you to the organization for everything. Though it was a short time, I appreciate the opportunity. I am thankfully feeling good, and I look forward to working my way to another NBA opportunity once I’m cleared to play again!”

The 25-year-old has appeared in 335 games (171 starts) since Charlotte selected him No. 9 overall out of Indiana in 2014. He has averaged 5.0 points and 5.2 rebounds per game during his career, which has included stints with six teams.

Chicago signed Vonleh to a non-guaranteed contract during the offseason. He spent the 2019-20 campaign with the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets, combining for 3.7 points and 3.4 points per game in 36 contests (one start).