FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bulls' Mirotic suffers fractured jaw in fight with team mate
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
A picture and its story: A neo-Nazi in the midst of a protest
The Wider Image
A picture and its story: A neo-Nazi in the midst of a protest
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 18, 2017 / 2:20 AM / in 4 days

Bulls' Mirotic suffers fractured jaw in fight with team mate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Chicago Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic suffered a fractured jaw and a concussion after fighting with team mate BobbyPortis in practice, the NBA reported on its website on Tuesday.

Oct 8, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic (44) shoots against New Orleans Pelicans guard E'Twaun Moore (55) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Bulls said Mirotic would likely require surgery and they were considering disciplinary action over the incident.

Mirotic, 26, was set to start when the Bulls open their season on Thursday in Toronto. He averaged 10.6 points and 5.5 rebounds last season before re-signing with the Bulls on a two-year, $27 million deal just before training camp.

Portis, also a forward, averaged 6.8 points for Chicago last season.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.