Reports: Lakers-Clippers on Christmas Day schedule

The inner-city rivalry between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers headlines the NBA’s five-game Christmas Day schedule, according to ESPN.

In addition to the battle of L.A., the Golden State Warriors will host the new-look Houston Rockets at the new Chase Arena. The Warriors have eliminated the Rockets in the playoffs the last two seasons.

Two Eastern Conference favorites — the Milwaukee Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers — will play in Philadelphia.

The defending champion Toronto Raptors will host the Boston Celtics.

No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson will makes his Christmas debut as the New Orleans Pelicans will play the Denver Nuggets in Colorado.

If LeBron James plays in the Lakers’ game, it will be his 14th Christmas Day game, which would be second most all-time behind Kobe Bryant, according to ESPN.