Cleveland Cavs' Kevin Love exits after head-to-head collision

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love exited Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals against Boston on Friday following a head-to-head collision with Celtics rookie Jayson Tatum during the first quarter.

May 25, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) shoots the ball against Cleveland Cavaliers center Kevin Love (0) during the first quarter in game six of the Eastern conference finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Cavaliers announced at halftime that Love would not return as a precaution as he was being evaluated for a concussion.

Cleveland won Game 6 with Love sidelined 109-99 to even the conference finals series at three games apiece. Game 7 is scheduled for Sunday in Boston.

Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue offered no update on Love postgame. Love told Jason Lloyd of The Athletic it is a “toss-up” if he will play in Game 7.

With 6:58 remaining in the first quarter, Tatum accidentally ran into Love while he was trying to get positioning as the Cavaliers controlled the ball. Love immediately fell to the court with his hands to his head as time was called.

May 25, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Kevin Love (0) reacts after being injured during the first quarter against the Boston Celtics in game six of the Eastern conference finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Cavs point guard George Hill helped Love to the bench before the 29-year-old went to the locker room for evaluation.

Tatum, who was shaken up on the collision, remained in the game. Celtics coach Brad Stevens said after the game Tatum will continue to be monitored for concussion symptoms, though “every indication is he’s fine.”

Love entered Friday averaging 14.8 points and 10.4 rebounds in this year’s playoffs. He has a history of concussions, including one during the 2016 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, which caused him to miss Game 3 of the series.

—Field Level Media