May 16, 2018 / 8:41 PM / in an hour

Report: NBA won't discipline Cavs' Smith for Game 2 shove

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith will not face discipline from the NBA for his hard foul on Boston Celtics forward Al Horford in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals, according to a report from ESPN.

May 15, 2018; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (42) attempts a free throw against the Cleveland Cavaliers after a technical on guard JR Smith (5) during the fourth quarter of game two of the Eastern conference finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Smith shoved an airborne Horford on a drive to the basket late in the fourth quarter. Smith was assessed a flagrant-1 following a review by the officials.

“It was a good call,” Smith said postgame. “I blatantly pushed him. It wasn’t like I was trying to low-bridge him or something to make sure he didn’t get it. It was a good, hard foul. I can understand why they gave me a flagrant.”

Meanwhile, Marcus Smart and Smith exchanged shoves after the incident and had to be separated, with each player being whistled for a technical foul.

“Al is a defenseless person. He’s in the air. He can’t control how his body goes, and he’s not even looking. And you go and take two hands to the back; that’s a dirty shot. You just can’t allow that to keep happening,” said Smart.

The Celtics lead the series 2-0. Game 3 is Saturday night in Cleveland.

—Field Level Media

