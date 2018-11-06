Drew accepts Cavaliers' coaching post: reports

The Cleveland Cavaliers reached an agreement with Larry Drew on Monday to make him head coach for the remainder of the season, multiple media outlets reported.

Nov 1, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers acting head coach Larry Drew reacts in the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Quicken Loans Arena.

According to ESPN, Drew could be the team’s coach next season as well if the franchise elects to keep him. If not, he will receive a buyout.

Drew has been running the team since Tyronn Lue was fired on Oct. 28.

Cleveland is 1-2 since Lue was fired. The Cavaliers (2-8) visit the Orlando Magic on Monday night.

Drew was initially unwilling to accept the interim head coach label from the Cavaliers without a restructured contract. Drew was making $1 million as associate head coach.

The Cavaliers are struggling after LeBron James departed as a free agent. Another blow was a foot injury to All-Star Kevin Love that will sideline him until mid-December.

Drew went 8-1 as fill-in coach last season while Lue was on a medical leave to deal with anxiety issues.

Drew has been an assistant coach in the NBA for 23 seasons, and he was head coach for three seasons with the Atlanta Hawks and one season with the Milwaukee Bucks. Counting this season’s three games as coach, Drew has a record of 144-171.

His record in the postseason is 10-14.

