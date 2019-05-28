Cavs owner Gilbert 'awake, responsive' after stroke

FILE PHOTO: May 21, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert speaks at a press conference introducing John Beilein as the head coach of the team at Cleveland Clinic Courts. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, who was hospitalized early Sunday morning in Detroit after suffering a stroke, is “awake, responsive and resting comfortably,” according to Quicken Loans CEO Jay Farner.

Late Sunday, Quicken Loans, the company Gilbert founded, announced in a statement that the 57-year-old Cavs owner “received immediate medical attention and is currently recovering comfortably.”

Gilbert’s condition was updated from a Sunday statement that indicated he had been hospitalized because of “stroke-like symptoms.”

“Dan is awake, responsive and resting comfortably,” Farner wrote in a Monday update. “Dan and his family are immensely grateful to the doctors and nurses whose early intervention is already paying dividends toward his recovery. We will update the public as additional details become known.”

Farner revealed that the stroke occurred when Gilbert was already in the hospital after he was taken there Sunday by a friend when he wasn’t feeling well.

Gilbert was born and lives in Detroit. He went to Michigan State in East Lansing and Wayne State Law School in Detroit, founding Quicken — then known as Rock Financial — in 1985.

He bought the Cavaliers in 2005, and the team has reached five NBA Finals since, winning the 2016 title. Gilbert also owns the Cavs’ G League affiliate, the Canton Charge, as well as the AHL’s Lake Erie Monsters and the Arena Football League’s Cleveland Gladiators.

—Field Level Media