Cavs owner Gilbert finally home after stroke

May 21, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert speaks at a press conference introducing John Beilein as the head coach of the team at Cleveland Clinic Courts. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert finally is back at his home in Detroit, nearly three months after suffering a stroke.

Gilbert spent three weeks in the hospital before being transferred to a rehabilitation center in Chicago.

Jay Farner, the CEO of Quicken Loans - founded by Gilbert - confirmed the next step in Gilbert’s recovery.

“Dan Gilbert returned to Detroit to continue his rehabilitation locally,” Farner said. “We are extremely thankful for all of the skilled medical professionals who have played a significant role in Dan’s recovery and are glad to have him back home.”

In a video shared on social media earlier this month, the 57-year-old Gilbert thanked the community for their well wishes.

Gilbert has been the majority owner of the Cavaliers since 2005.

