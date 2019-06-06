Cavs' Gilbert still hospitalized after stroke, making progress

FILE PHOTO: May 21, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert speaks at a press conference introducing John Beilein as the head coach of the team at Cleveland Clinic Courts. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert is in good spirits, although his recovery will “take time,” Quicken Loans CEO Jay Farner said in a statement Wednesday, adding that Gilbert hasn’t lost his sense of humor as he remains hospitalized after suffering a stroke in late May.

Gilbert, 57, was hospitalized on May 26 in the Detroit area after not feeling well and had a stroke the next day. He is the founder of Quicken Loans and has owned the Cavs since 2005, winning an NBA championship in 2016.

“Dan Gilbert and his family are beyond grateful for the thoughts and well wishes from so many people as they focus on Dan’s recovery,” the statement from Farner said. “Dan’s family is happy to share that he maintains his strong sense of humor and focus on constant improvement.

“In fact, a few days ago, Dan requested his favorite beverage. When the hospital staff informed him they were not able to provide it, in the humorous tone Dan is known for, he insisted that a review of the hospital’s beverage best-practices be completed.

“To be clear, Dan’s recovery is a process that will take time — but we are all confident that he will meet this challenge head on as he always does.”

Gilbert’s family confirmed the stroke on May 27 in a statement saying he was “awake, responsive and resting comfortably.’’

Under Gilbert, the Cavs have made five trips to the NBA Finals and won the first team title in any sport in Cleveland since 1964. Gilbert will take a leave of absence from Quicken Loans, the country’s largest online mortgage lender, according to reports.

— Field Level Media