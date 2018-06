CLEVELAND (Reuters) - Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant was named the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player for the second consecutive year on Friday.

Jun 8, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) celebrates with the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in game four of the 2018 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Durant led the way for the Warriors in a 4-0 series win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, a performance that was highlighted by his playoff-career-high 43 points in Game Three.