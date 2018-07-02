Landmark LeBron sign to vanish from downtown Cleveland

As LeBron James leaves the city of Cleveland for a second time, so too will the iconic banner bearing his likeness.

FILE PHOTO: May 23, 2018; Boston, MA, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) attempts a free throw against the Boston Celtics during the first quarter of game five of the Eastern conference finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

A day after James’ representatives confirmed he had agreed to a four-year, $154 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, it was announced that the massive James banner that hangs downtown will come down.

The 10-story billboard covers part of the side of the Sherwin-Williams global headquarters and shows James, in his No. 23 Cavs’ jersey, with his arms outstretched. A spokesman for the paint company said Nike will remove the banner this week, and Sherwin-Williams does not yet have a plan to replace it.

This is the second time the enormous image of James will be removed. After he announced he would leave the Cavaliers and join Miami in 2010, the sign was taken down and then replaced when he rejoined Cleveland before the 2014-15 season.

The remaining James jerseys at the team store at Quicken Loans Arena also are being cleared out. The store has dropped the price by 40 percent.

—Field Level Media