LeBron James sets playoff field goal record in Game 4 Cavaliers-Celtics win

On his way to 44 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 111-102 victory over the Boston Celtics on Monday night, LeBron James passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time mark for postseason field goals made.

May 21, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) attempts a three point shot over Boston Celtics center Aron Baynes (46) during the forth quarter in game four of the Eastern conference finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

With a 22-foot jump shot off a feed from JR Smith with 3:11 remaining in the second quarter, James registered his 2,357th made field goal in the playoffs to surpass Abdul-Jabbar’s record that has stood since he retired in 1989. Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan is third on the all-time list at 2,188.

“Anytime I’m in the same breath with the greats ... it’s just humbling,” James told reporters postgame.

James passed Jordan for No. 1 on the all-time postseason scoring list during last year’s playoffs.

James sunk 17 of his 28 shots in the Cavaliers’ win, sending the teams back to Boston tied 2-2 in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference finals.

The 33-year-old James entered Monday averaging 32.9 points in 14 games during the playoffs.

—Field Level Media