Cavaliers' Love: I want to finish my career with LeBron

If Kevin Love had his choice, he would play the rest of his NBA career alongside superstar LeBron James.

Jun 8, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Kevin Love (0) pressures Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the third quarter in game four of the 2018 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

For now, Love and James are still teammates on the Cavaliers — but that could change soon if James decides to leave Cleveland in free agency, which begins July 1.

“Obviously, I’d love to play with LeBron the rest of my career, but that will be a choice that he makes,” Love told WKYC TV in Cleveland.

James has a player option to remain with the Cavaliers for the 2018-19 season worth more than $35 million, according to contract website Spotrac, but is widely expected to test free agency.

The Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, Boston Celtics and San Antonio Spurs, among the team reported to have the heaviest interested in acquiring the three-time NBA champion’s services.

Love has spent the last four seasons with James in Cleveland, winning a championship with James in 2016. If James leaves town, Love knows there is a possibility he will be traded.

“Anything is possible,” Love said. “People have been saying that for the past four years. I knew that question would come, but I like to be here. I’ve always said that. Always wanted to win here.”

—Field Level Media