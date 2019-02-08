Cavs F Love nearing return

All-Star forward Kevin Love said he is close to returning to the Cleveland Cavaliers, possibly even Friday night.

FILE PHOTO: Jan 16, 2019; Portland, OR, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love smiles as he looks on during the second half of the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports

He played just four games this season before being sidelined with a toe injury.

“I feel good,” Love said Friday after the team’s morning shootaround. “I’ll probably test it a little bit tonight, warm up, see if it responds well and then potentially give it a go.”

The Cavaliers listed him as questionable for Friday’s game in Washington.

Love, 30, has not played since Oct. 24. He had toe surgery after sustaining the injury and was expected to miss “weeks,” but that has turned into months.

He said that when he returns, he will be on a minutes restriction as he works on regaining his footing and stamina.

“If tonight is the night, so be it,” he said. “It could be tomorrow, the next two games.”

After Friday, the Cavs will play Saturday at Indiana and have games at home against New York and Brooklyn before the All-Star break.

There is no reason for the Cavaliers to risk the long-term health of Love, who signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension after LeBron James departed last summer. They are 11-43 on the season and have the league’s third-worst record.

In limited action this season, Love averaged 19 points, 13.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

