No Love for Cleveland after Cavs forward breaks hand

(Reuters) - Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love can expect an extended spell on the sidelines after he suffered a broken bone in his left hand against the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday.

Love was jostling for position on an entry pass under the basket during the first quarter but stooped over after failing to control the ball, grabbed his injured hand and jogged to the locker room to assess the injury.

“He received X-rays at the arena which revealed a non-displaced fracture in his left hand fifth metacarpal,” the Cavaliers said in a statement.

The team said Love would be evaluated further on Wednesday before updating his status.

The Cavaliers (29-19) lost the road game 125-114 to extend their recent struggles, which include a much-publicised team meeting where Love was a target for the group’s frustration.

The 29-year-old was averaging 18.2 points and 9.6 rebounds ahead of Tuesday’s encounter but will now likely miss next month’s All-Star Game after being named on the roster for a fifth time.

“It’s a huge blow for our team, obviously,” Cavs small forward LeBron James told reporters. “Any time you lose an All Star, or anybody (that‘s) part of your crew. We’re already limited in our bigs anyway, so we even get a lot smaller now.”