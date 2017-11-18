FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cavs' Rose to miss up to three weeks with ankle sprain
November 18, 2017 / 2:52 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Cavs' Rose to miss up to three weeks with ankle sprain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Cleveland Cavaliers guard Derrick Rose could be out for three more weeks as he treats a sprained left ankle, the team said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Nov 7, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Derrick Rose (1) shoots the ball past Milwaukee Bucks forward John Henson (31) in the second quarter at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Rose has missed the last five games with the injury which he sustained on Oct. 20. He returned briefly before he was sidelined again.

The former league MVP underwent further tests on Friday and will keep his ankle immobilized in a boot for the next week, the team announced.

Rose was signed by the Cavaliers in the off-season and is averaging 14.3 points per game in seven games played.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford

