Report: Cavs C Thompson out 2-4 weeks

FILE PHOTO: Nov 28, 2018; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (13) fights for position while defended by Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jerami Grant (9) during the third quarter at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson is expected to miss up to a month with a sprained foot, ESPN reported Tuesday.

Thompson scored his 5,000th career point on Monday against Milwaukee and has been one of the team’s most consistent players this season. Thompson is averaging 12 points and 11.6 rebounds per game in 2018.

The Cavs, already struggling with a short bench, subtract a regular without Thompson, who left Monday’s game in the third quarter favoring his left foot.

Thompson said he was immediately sore and swollen from landing on Malcolm Brogdon’s foot but in the aftermath of the game didn’t expect the injury to keep him out.

“I just fell forward on it, it’ll be all right,” Thompson said. “It happens when you’re rebounding and the little guys are down there. It’s part of the game. I’m just glad I was able to walk off on my own two feet.”

—Field Level Media